The Forum > Article Comments > The second person of the Trinity: the Son > Comments
The second person of the Trinity: the Son : CommentsBy Peter Sellick, published 11/10/2017
If a kindly Father God was looking down from above ready to intervene for his Son he must have turned aside so as not to see.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
Posted by Alan B., Wednesday, 11 October 2017 9:54:17 AM
It's not easy .
"If a kindly Father God was looking down from above ready to intervene for his Son he must have turned aside so as not to see..As with the Spirit, there exists the danger of isolating the Son from the other two persons of the Trinity."
Sells , would you like to write on another subject?
Posted by nicknamenick, Wednesday, 11 October 2017 11:14:03 AM
What a peculiar religion, where the deity sends an emissary to his creation, but feels the need to have him tortured to a gruesome death to appease his own anger.
It utterly baffles me why this religion ever took off.
Posted by JBSH, Wednesday, 11 October 2017 12:38:19 PM
JBSH
It was 2 soldiers , possibly named Drusus Sextilius Emeritus and Vel Papirius Ferentinus , who did that.
Posted by nicknamenick, Wednesday, 11 October 2017 1:11:10 PM
//The second person of the Trinity: the Son//
Is the only one that matters.
But none of this 'God made incarnate as man' crap. The reason the good man Jesus of Nazareth matters - the only reason he matters - is because he was a good man.
In fact, I consider him to be one of the finest ethical philosophers that has ever lived. And yes, I do believe he was a real person, and that he suffered death by crucifixion for his 'sins'. But I don't believe he got up and walked three days later.
It isn't just the Golden Rule, because he just helped to popularise it rather than invent it. If you read the scriptures carefully, you'll find that he has an awful lot to say about the virtues of forgiveness, and humbleness, and treating all men as your neighbour. It's like Star Trek, two millennia ahead of its time.
Sorry, brief comic interlude. Couldn't resist:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OIVB3DdRgqU
For those who were offended: it's a joke. The humour works because of the absurdity. We all know Jesus wasn't really a racist.
He was a good man. Unfortunately, many people seem to fall into the trap of assuming that everybody else published in the same anthology is just as good.
Which is nonsense on stilts. The Old Testament is horrifically barbaric. The New Testament contains the Gospels, which are the highlight of the whole anthology - and whole lot of unnecessary crap from a nasty little toad by the name of Saul/Paul.
But Jesus of Nazaareth? Top bloke.
Posted by Toni Lavis, Wednesday, 11 October 2017 3:54:23 PM
The two words Laughing Stock provide a very accurate description of this unmitigated piffle.
Posted by Daffy Duck, Wednesday, 11 October 2017 7:16:50 PM
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
Where everything is energy!
Can the universe think or create?
Well you and I can and we are an integral part of this universe or unified energy field.
The immutable/first law of science is, energy can neither be created nor destroyed! Merely transformed!
So, had to exist in some form, [dark matter/energy perhaps,] for all time/eternity, before and after creation/manifestation/transformation and projection!?
Could something so massively, enormously, mind bogglingly vast and unimaginable, be transformed/projected, without aforethought or purpose!?
Alan B.