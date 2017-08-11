 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > Should Christians read the Bible? > Comments

Should Christians read the Bible? : Comments

By Peter Sellick, published 11/8/2017

We are dominated by ideas of the sufficiency of the common man and of egalitarianism. It is enough, we think, for the common man to sit alone and read the Bible.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
Does reading the Bible enable or empower anyone to live with Real Intelligence?
Obviously not!
These three references thoroughly de-construct all of the usual blather or the countless billions of words written and spoken about both "Jesus"
(who was never ever in any sense a Christian)and the Bible.
http://www.dabase.org/up-1-1.htm
http://www.dabase.org/up-5-1.htm
http://www.dabase.org/up-6.htm especially section 17 on the big-time talkers of big-time false religion- that is ALL of the popes, priests and theologians
Posted by Daffy Duck, Friday, 11 August 2017 1:11:49 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
This essay by Peter is loosely related to yesterdays essay re the silliness in Queensland re the so called faith of christian primary school children and their efforts to evangelize their non-christian classmates by telling them about "jesus".

What would a primary school child really know about "jesus",and Reality altogether, apart from the consoling nonsense (and even lies) that their parents have taught them.
Primary school children do not have any kind of sophisticated understanding about anything.

For a primary school child "jesus" is essentially just another cartoon or comic-book character much like the tooth fairy, the easter rabbit and santa claus. Of course when one grows up the tooth fairy, the easter rabbit and santa claus are no longer believable. Such should really be the case with "jesus" too.

In more modern terms "jesus" is not any more real than the numerous cartoon characters featured in todays feature length films and cartoon series produced as propaganda vehicles to indoctrinate children to be "faithful" conformist consumers - that is to buy at Macdonalds all the merchandise associated with the latest film while consuming the junk food sold there.
Junk "fake" food for the body and junk "fake" food for the soul - its all a continuum.
Posted by Daffy Duck, Friday, 11 August 2017 2:20:42 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
the irrational idiotic unscientific fantasies such as the big bang and evolutionary tales are taught to kids. Though no one can justify such nonsense you question as to whether people should read the bible. They are certainly not going to learn about much by reading the nonsense Peter writes.
Posted by runner, Friday, 11 August 2017 2:25:26 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy