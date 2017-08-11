The Forum > Article Comments > Should Christians read the Bible? > Comments
Should Christians read the Bible? : CommentsBy Peter Sellick, published 11/8/2017
We are dominated by ideas of the sufficiency of the common man and of egalitarianism. It is enough, we think, for the common man to sit alone and read the Bible.
Obviously not!
These three references thoroughly de-construct all of the usual blather or the countless billions of words written and spoken about both "Jesus"
(who was never ever in any sense a Christian)and the Bible.
http://www.dabase.org/up-1-1.htm
http://www.dabase.org/up-5-1.htm
http://www.dabase.org/up-6.htm especially section 17 on the big-time talkers of big-time false religion- that is ALL of the popes, priests and theologians