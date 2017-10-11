 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > Timely warnings about climate change > Comments

Timely warnings about climate change : Comments

By Russell Grenning, published 11/10/2017

Many scientists managed to smoothly change tack from dire predictions of global cooling in the 1970s to global warming in the 2000s.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All
Yes the sixties scientists were right!

But only if you conclude we would follow normal cyclical weather phenomena, and decided by the Great solar furnace in the sky, which was heading away from a waxing or hotter phase from about then? To a, [confirmed by sensitive satellite mounted instruments,] waning or cooler phase since the mid seventies!

Yet climate change replete with record breaking heat waves record ice melts and retreats and some wild weather that's confounding climate change denialists. Even as CO2 levels march ever upward into unprecedented uncharted territory?

Even so, there could be another explanation?

Say, Martians with large microwave assemblies, shooting heat beams from the dark side of the moon? And if it is martians and a war of the worlds? Then shovel that coal Tony?

Phew, never smelt coal like that nor seen brown coal quite that soft! And you have shiploads of it? And you want to what? Polish it?

Levity aside, we cannot go on ignoring inconvenient evidence, and just crack on with change, other sanely led countries will have no choice but follow!

And only for the massive economic advantages those changes can and will confer.

Here I am talking about the widespread adoption of carbon free nuclear power and energy prices with a predicted median of just 1,98 cents PKH.

Which will allow us to harvest CO2 directly from seawater and then utilizing the inherent heat of a nuclear reactor, combine it with hydrogen to create economically viable, alternative jet and diesel fuels, plastics and fertilizer. Just that much will absolutely ensure no displace coal miner would be unemployed for too long!

All while we generate almost costless energy for domestic and export manufacturing! And as the first consequence quite massively grow our wealth here in Oz!

And as that occurs Leave other falling behind competitors, with no other option than follow suit!

Interestingly, as CO2 is harvested/removed from seawater. The oceans almost overnight, absorb replacement amounts from the atmosphere.

And as that level comes down, so will the heatwaves and record breaking droughts/extreme weather events/turbocharged, global convection!
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Wednesday, 11 October 2017 10:40:00 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
The nuclear plant will be located in Sth Australia with access to deep ocean Thorium for compression fission . Central Australian irrigation will raise cannabis and rice output .

Ocean water is 1,332 million cubic kilometers .
232Th concentrations of surface and deep Pacific Ocean waters are 0.01–0.02 dpm/1000 kg (60 pgm/kg). The230Th activity is 0.03–0.13 dpm/1000 kg in surface waters and 0.3–2.7 dpm/1000 kg in deep waters.
Initial production will be a couple of cub km per month rising to 10mill cub km month after Tony Abbott resigns.
Posted by nicknamenick, Wednesday, 11 October 2017 12:11:11 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
Obviously trusting these "me too" scientists of today, will give you about as much fact & truth as listening to the ABC.
Posted by Hasbeen, Wednesday, 11 October 2017 12:32:14 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
Nick you are so funny! Thorim compression is not quite as easy as compressing water?

The way to remove CO2 From water, and the way I've done it, is to run the water through a series of baffles inside a vacuum tower.

Then apply 30 inches of mercury to the top of the tower, to vacuum out all the gases that concentrate in seawater, namely, oxygen and CO2, the latter seeming to have a symbiotic relationship with water.

And because the reactor gives flameless heat, ideal for catalytically assisted cracking of the water molecule.

Separate out and use the hydrogen, e.g., as a compressed alternative fuel that will run conventional combustion engines and where the addition to injected water into the combustion chamber, with every sixth compression stroke, increases both range and performance!

And eliminates the energy sucking and performance reducing radiator, plus pumps and what have you, from the combustion cycle.

Or combine hydrogen with harvested CO2 to create almost any hydrocarbon we need!

All manner of plastic products,fuels and or fertilizers!

And just where a nuclear powered economy starts.

I think it's better to be a me too scientist that other credentialed scientists used as their preferred referee, when they were in conflict.

And given my reputation for near perfect results!

Automatically accepted my decisions, particularly when accurately repeated tests were able to be replicated in triplicate!

And as such, demonstrably better than a washed out Hasbeen, patently reduced to endlessly bagging or tearing down, sight unseen, what he can't follow or understand? And the probable reason for a history as long as your arm for endlessly repeated failure?

Incidentally there's a method of converting thermal coal to diesel. Abandoned after a short trial, given the energy, thermodynamics and cost factors, required to create the requisite heat!

And something we might consider, in a nuclear powered future, as long as we and others require some diesel for any purpose, not able to be easily transitioned to electrics?

You'll have a nice day now y'hear.
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Wednesday, 11 October 2017 1:57:43 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
I know all of that Alan . Vacuum pumping is what the Pacific Ocean has needed since plastics were pumped out . Car radiators at 1085degrees melting will be gone when hydrogen burns at 2100 degrees.
Thorium car-panels will resist compression in accidents and even H2gas bottle detonations.
Posted by nicknamenick, Wednesday, 11 October 2017 2:35:20 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
South Australia: according to nnn and AB, The future Ra.

"And one common rainbow flag, replacing the Union Jack, flying proudly over rice paddys and Chinese peasants, in cone grass hats, and far in the distance occupying their proud position on the horizon, familiar shapes against the ever blue sky, the grey humps of thorium reactors, churn out endless electricity, captured by tornado proof transmission towers, lined up like soldiers on a route march, heading towards Victoria for conversion into Chinese Renminbi and another "sorry" for the evil actions of our forefathers, and the White Australia policy; just as a bonus for being a nice little Chinaman, and saving us from ourselves".

Amen
Posted by diver dan, Wednesday, 11 October 2017 2:41:28 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy