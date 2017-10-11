The Forum > Article Comments > Timely warnings about climate change > Comments
Timely warnings about climate change : CommentsBy Russell Grenning, published 11/10/2017
Many scientists managed to smoothly change tack from dire predictions of global cooling in the 1970s to global warming in the 2000s.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- 2
- 3
- ›
- All
But only if you conclude we would follow normal cyclical weather phenomena, and decided by the Great solar furnace in the sky, which was heading away from a waxing or hotter phase from about then? To a, [confirmed by sensitive satellite mounted instruments,] waning or cooler phase since the mid seventies!
Yet climate change replete with record breaking heat waves record ice melts and retreats and some wild weather that's confounding climate change denialists. Even as CO2 levels march ever upward into unprecedented uncharted territory?
Even so, there could be another explanation?
Say, Martians with large microwave assemblies, shooting heat beams from the dark side of the moon? And if it is martians and a war of the worlds? Then shovel that coal Tony?
Phew, never smelt coal like that nor seen brown coal quite that soft! And you have shiploads of it? And you want to what? Polish it?
Levity aside, we cannot go on ignoring inconvenient evidence, and just crack on with change, other sanely led countries will have no choice but follow!
And only for the massive economic advantages those changes can and will confer.
Here I am talking about the widespread adoption of carbon free nuclear power and energy prices with a predicted median of just 1,98 cents PKH.
Which will allow us to harvest CO2 directly from seawater and then utilizing the inherent heat of a nuclear reactor, combine it with hydrogen to create economically viable, alternative jet and diesel fuels, plastics and fertilizer. Just that much will absolutely ensure no displace coal miner would be unemployed for too long!
All while we generate almost costless energy for domestic and export manufacturing! And as the first consequence quite massively grow our wealth here in Oz!
And as that occurs Leave other falling behind competitors, with no other option than follow suit!
Interestingly, as CO2 is harvested/removed from seawater. The oceans almost overnight, absorb replacement amounts from the atmosphere.
And as that level comes down, so will the heatwaves and record breaking droughts/extreme weather events/turbocharged, global convection!
Alan B.