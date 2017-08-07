The Forum > Article Comments > Labor’s version of equality is punish talent > Comments
Labor’s version of equality is punish talent : CommentsBy Gary Johns, published 7/8/2017
As to the alternative government, Shorten Labor is moving unerringly left. More cringe-worthy government decisions await.
As for Bill Shorten? He is plainly playing populist politics all round, with only one single goal in sight? To occupy the treasury benches!
That said, there is a case for vast tax reform and everyone paying tax according to their means, as a 15% unavoidable flat PAYG/PAYE flat tax. And offset by the repeal of the GST, fuel excise, payroll tax, stamp duties and several other regressive tax measures.
Which in the first instance, will quite massively increase revenue as well as, severely curtail avoidance and make such avoidance cost much more than it saves! Pensions and benefits can be adjusted to take care of the genuinely needy!
Couple that to massively increased regional autonomy and direct funding models that completely circumvent fee charging centralising collating middle management bureaucracies. Thus considerably reducing costs while improving outcomes!
Given every western style economy is supported solely by energy and capital! These two must be decoupled from mindless corporative privatization to #1/ reduce costs and #2/ resuscitate robust and competitive manufacture #3/ all while massively reducing the cost of living and or doing business.
Decoupling might not be a return to public ownership, but rather the (government funded and facilitated) cooperative capitalism model, to ensure maximised competition, the lowest possible prices and that the income earned stays here in our economy working in it until completely exhausted!
The economy must be made to serve us all rather than a progressively shrinking cohort of self serving privilege!
The politics of envy indeed! Bah humbug!
The only politics on display here Sir are the politics of diabolically dumb divisive, divide and rule division and or, worse!?
The only way forward is to grow the economy and quite massively! And none of it inherent in this highly contentious, patently partisan comment!?
Alan B.