The Forum > Article Comments > School children have a right to discuss their religious beliefs > Comments

School children have a right to discuss their religious beliefs : Comments

By Bill O'Chee, published 3/8/2017

In one document, the Department banned discussing Nelson Mandela's belief in forgiveness because using the words 'blacks' and 'whites' might 'draw unwanted attention to students within the class'.

One government-document which this article refers to, warns against religious educators inappropriately informing children about the historical existence of child-sacrifices:

Well, sending your beloved children to be indoctrinated by the state is one of the worst forms of child-sacrifice! To the wrong god even!

What else could parents who do this expect, other than to find their children spiritually-dead?!
Posted by Yuyutsu, Thursday, 3 August 2017 8:28:41 AM
Shades of Big Brother and 1984!
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Thursday, 3 August 2017 9:24:13 AM
to think that Al Gore's fantasy movie was shown in so many schools! The true believers still have no shame for spreading so many lies.
Posted by runner, Thursday, 3 August 2017 5:04:29 PM
There is no reason to discuss religion in our schools where facts are taught. This should be the job of churches where fairy tales and fiction can be taught.
Do not pray in our schools and we wont think in your churches.
Posted by TheAtheist, Friday, 4 August 2017 1:08:30 AM
Dear Atheist,

«Do not pray in our schools and we wont think in your churches.»

No problem, but as you admit that these are YOUR schools, please don't force others to attend them or pay for them.
Posted by Yuyutsu, Friday, 4 August 2017 11:32:06 AM
Yuyutsu,

You benefit from the fact that people are forced to get an education. We all do. Your libertarian/anarchist hybrid worldview would send humanity back to hunter/gatherer times, dying from our teeth, within a few short generations.

There is nothing noble or enlightened about the naive and extreme principles you hold.
Posted by AJ Philips, Friday, 4 August 2017 12:10:42 PM
