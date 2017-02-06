The Forum > Article Comments > The CSIRO's case for 'green growth' is flawed > Comments
The CSIRO's case for 'green growth' is flawed : CommentsBy Samuel Alexander, Jonathan Rutherford and Josh Floyd, published 6/2/2017
Contrary to the claims of the Report, the most developed nations must urgently make a fundamental transition
Posted by Yuyutsu, Monday, 6 February 2017 8:36:38 AM
I seem to recall just a few years ago that the CSIRO (Turner et al) looked at the 1972 Limits to Growth study and found that many indicators were coming true. LtG seems to support the idea of a long term no-growth economy perhaps with a smaller world population. That's not sexy enough for the new bosses of CSIRO so we're back to indefinite growth with all the green trimmings.
They say if you are not part of the solution then you're part of the problem. By pushing myths like CCS, unrebounded efficiency gains and super carbon absorbing trees we are actually locking ourselves into fossil fuel dependence. Don't fret about driving your big SUV to the airport because it's all going to be carbon free and sustainable in future. Nobody wants to hear the future will be hard and involve what is effectively rationing.
Posted by Taswegian, Monday, 6 February 2017 10:02:09 AM
More globalist garbage to sell an agenda.
I read an article a few years back where the CSIRO actually said CO2 was greening the planet.
Someone must've said "Hey get with the program or we'll cut your funding"
http://www.csiro.au/en/News/News-releases/2013/Deserts-greening-from-rising-CO2
And always comes with compulsory bonus guilt-trip 'everyone needs to move into coffin sized homes'.
Ugh... tempts me to reconnect with my spiteful aloof teenage years and the lack of respect for authority and go burn some old tyres...
Posted by Armchair Critic, Monday, 6 February 2017 10:48:07 AM
But this approach is also flawed because it requires and assumes a state of peace. For this model to work, peace is necessary, yet it is by and large absent.
If you want to subdue materialism, the first thing to resist and subdue is one's own genes which dictate to us their material desires. So long as we listen to them and continue to procreate, we are being conscripted by our genes to fight their never-ending wars among themselves - and no peaceful solutions are possible while we live in a war-zone!