A wish for a less absolutist world
A wish for a less absolutist world : CommentsBy Bashir Goth, published 25/1/2017
In the age of the internet, we seem to have lost touch with civility and good judgement.
Posted by diver dan, Wednesday, 25 January 2017 12:09:05 PM
There are plenty of short answers to this philosophical question.
Well nature is to blame through the evolutionary process, for the state of the human cause. The greater the world population, the greater the absurdity of humanity.
Of corse, out of this the question, further questions are raised; is there a universal morality?
Most people I know, ( including myself at times), are genuinely surprised at the diversity of opinion on any particular subject. This state of mind tends to make people defensive.
After defence, comes attack and retribution. This the author identifies as verbal exchanges in cyber space. If only it rested there and travelled no further!
But the true purpose of education is to enlighten. If education were to be seen as achieving those ends, then why is the world and its people, aligned in increasing hostility?
Maybe the answer to that question is, since the advent of the Internet, and it's off-shoots of social media, every ignoramus that can tap on a key board is now an expert on everything!