The Forum > Article Comments > Ignored ironies: women, protest and Donald Trump > Comments

Ignored ironies: women, protest and Donald Trump : Comments

By Binoy Kampmark, published 24/1/2017

These are hippies turned conservative protectors of the status quo, doves genetically modified to be hawks in Hillary Clinton's laboratory of politics.

The time for concerted action was before the election, not after it! And if anyone thinks that Vladimir's poodle is going to be swayed by a million non voting? (maybe a tummy rub?) Loud abusive women or feminazi's carrying hateful abusive signs, they need to rethink! (an' tha's no ma tummy!)

And perhaps try something that has worked elsewhere? The gander paddock and as orchestrated concerted household strike action in millions of homes! (Well honey you voted for him!?) :-)
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Tuesday, 24 January 2017 10:20:50 AM
many of the old women protesting against Trump voted for Bill Clinton. The left and hypocrisy can't be separated.
Posted by runner, Tuesday, 24 January 2017 1:03:22 PM
