The Forum > Article Comments > Ignored ironies: women, protest and Donald Trump > Comments
Ignored ironies: women, protest and Donald Trump : CommentsBy Binoy Kampmark, published 24/1/2017
These are hippies turned conservative protectors of the status quo, doves genetically modified to be hawks in Hillary Clinton's laboratory of politics.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
Posted by Alan B., Tuesday, 24 January 2017 10:20:50 AM
many of the old women protesting against Trump voted for Bill Clinton. The left and hypocrisy can't be separated.
Posted by runner, Tuesday, 24 January 2017 1:03:22 PM
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
And perhaps try something that has worked elsewhere? The gander paddock and as orchestrated concerted household strike action in millions of homes! (Well honey you voted for him!?) :-)
Alan B.