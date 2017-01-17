The Forum > Article Comments > Politics is still a man’s game > Comments
Politics is still a man’s game : CommentsBy Jo Coghlan and Angelika Heurich, published 17/1/2017
In 2016, the US presidential election and Australian federal election confirmed it was not the year for political women.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
The authors have also picked up on the fact that it more often then not other women who are undermining women in politics.
I do offer a note of caution though, identifying physical features in order to ridicule or satirise think Abbott's cosi, or Trumps hair is quite normal and should not be labeled sexist when it done to a women.
If the current rough and tumble of politics is keeping people away then they are most likely not right for the job anyway.
If the author wish to change the world then I think they should start by asking Geer why she made the comments she made before casting the usual blame net over all of Mandoom