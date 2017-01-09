 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > Intent as the enemy of truth > Comments

Intent as the enemy of truth : Comments

By Jennifer Marohasy, published 9/1/2017

When all 1,655 maximum temperature series for Australia are simply combined, and truncated to begin in 1910 the hottest years are 1980, 1914, 1919, 1915 and 1940.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
This is tantamount to accusing BoM of fraud. Perhaps some parliamentarians should call for an enquiry with published findings. Something I've noticed in Tasmania is that while it's a couple of years since I recorded 40.7C in the meantime there have been far fewer frosty nights. That seems likely to move the average temperature upwards. A possible explanation is greater or more frequent cloud cover that clips extremes.

I don't think we should choose arbitrary time segments to find trends. We should use a moving average trend that starts after the introduction of reliable measurements.
Posted by Taswegian, Monday, 9 January 2017 8:10:51 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy