 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > Security Council Resolution 2334 violates UN Charter > Comments

Security Council Resolution 2334 violates UN Charter : Comments

By David Singer, published 11/1/2017

The Security Council needs to ensure that this time round the Mandate and article 80 are put centre stage before the ICJ.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
Interesting David! You are all over your view of any violation of Jewish rights? But seem to want to defend Israel, when she assumes carte blanch rights on "acquired" Palestinian territory?

This reminds me of the inner workings of (criminally corrupt?) President Nixon's mind, when he said, if a President does it, it's legal! (Watergate scandal)

Ditto ever expanding Jewish settlements on Palestinian land!

I wonder how many rights are violated as generational Palestinian homes and sustaining orchards are bulldozed with all the concern for the welfare of the displaced, only exceeded by Herr Hitler's SS storm troopers!

I suppose as long as it's legal? That's all that really matters?
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Wednesday, 11 January 2017 9:56:08 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy