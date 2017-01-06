 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > Five New Year's resolutions to get workplace relations back on track > Comments

Five New Year's resolutions to get workplace relations back on track : Comments

By John Slater, published 6/1/2017

With potentially only two years left before a Shorten Labor Government takes the reigns a healthy dose of New Year's introspection could not come too soon.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
John: I'm quite enamored with the BOOT and in this case, given my druthers, would bury it ankle deep in your pronounced projecting posterior or failing that in your pompous portal and hard enough to ensure your ivories decamped via the anus sphincter! This is screw over the loyal employee, isn't it? And all you've got or ever proffered as an economic solution?

S.A. are finally beginning to realize, it's the unnecessarily high cost of energy killing off industry and our growth in this country, not fair and reasonable returns or reward for cooperative effort!

As always, there's at least one ethnic in the woodpile, to coin a phrase, trying to broker divisive division, when what we and this nation need right now is cooperation and some original thinking!

None of which are on display from the pernicious pen of this washed out commentator, with absolutely nothing new or of any worth to say!
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Friday, 6 January 2017 9:45:57 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy