The Forum > Article Comments > Person of the Year: time to look beyond the obvious > Comments
Person of the Year: time to look beyond the obvious : CommentsBy Bashir Goth, published 29/12/2016
The men and women of Syrian Civil Defence, known as ‘Syrian White Helmets’, deserve the title as they sacrifice their lives to rescue those trapped in the war zone.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
This article may as well be a propaganda piece for the gulf states.
The whole entire world is so full of crap, just like this article.
Does non-biased investigative journalism exist or are we to be subjected to opinion as facts?
Has the author even been in Syria during the war?
The REAL Syria Civil Defence Exposes Fake ‘White Helmets’ as Terrorist-Linked Imposters
http://21stcenturywire.com/2016/09/23/exclusive-the-real-syria-civil-defence-expose-natos-white-helmets-as-terrorist-linked-imposters/
Why Everything You Hear About Aleppo Is Wrong
http://youtu.be/I8mA0h7dCKI
Getting Real News From Aleppo - With Vanessa Beeley
http://youtu.be/mgnTskvdYi0