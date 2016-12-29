 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
Person of the Year: time to look beyond the obvious : Comments

By Bashir Goth, published 29/12/2016

The men and women of Syrian Civil Defence, known as ‘Syrian White Helmets’, deserve the title as they sacrifice their lives to rescue those trapped in the war zone.

To 'fake news' or not to 'fake news', that is the question.
This article may as well be a propaganda piece for the gulf states.

The whole entire world is so full of crap, just like this article.
Does non-biased investigative journalism exist or are we to be subjected to opinion as facts?
Has the author even been in Syria during the war?

The REAL Syria Civil Defence Exposes Fake ‘White Helmets’ as Terrorist-Linked Imposters
http://21stcenturywire.com/2016/09/23/exclusive-the-real-syria-civil-defence-expose-natos-white-helmets-as-terrorist-linked-imposters/

Why Everything You Hear About Aleppo Is Wrong
http://youtu.be/I8mA0h7dCKI

Getting Real News From Aleppo - With Vanessa Beeley
http://youtu.be/mgnTskvdYi0
Posted by Armchair Critic, Thursday, 29 December 2016 8:00:57 AM
Hi AC,

Thanks for these links. From the first one: so the White Helmets are the creatures of "the NATO dirty war on Syria that began in earnest, in 2011." ? And of "US Coalition terrorist entities" ? And of George Soros ? The REAL Syrian Civil Defence is operating in Tartuss, Syria's main port, where the Russians are based.

So the real enemies are the US, Turkey (or has that changed ?), NATO, the Jews of course, and their links with ISIS ? The only real allies of the Syrian people are, apart from the Syrian government ...... the Russians ? Maybe the Iranians too ?

Sometimes I can't tell anymore whether some crack-pot site is extreme 'Left' or extreme Right.

A laugh a minute ....

Joe
Posted by Loudmouth, Thursday, 29 December 2016 9:23:25 AM
Any who are not prepared to stay, & fight to protect their homeland & people, are not worth giving the time of day, & certainly not worth listening to.
Posted by Hasbeen, Thursday, 29 December 2016 11:00:11 AM
Great Post AC I get quite angry at our pathetic "news" organisations.

As for the author I almost though he has got it in his first few paragraph but then it fell away. He shifts back into only white people can be racist, all the worlds problems are caused by racist white people.

The Author needs to dig deep and face up to the fact that his country of birth is a toilet because of the cultural, religious and racial views of its inhabitants. Stop blaming White people for everything and take some responsibility.

The ware in Syria is a civil war we shouldn't be involved at all except for the fact its a great training ground for Islamist terrorist.
Posted by Cobber the hound, Thursday, 29 December 2016 11:06:53 AM
'These events that are all crisis situations of life-and-death faced by millions of people in developing countries due to wars, climate change and poverty driven by actions of global capitalism are worth grabbing world media attention more than the glamour and profit-laden escapades of the western political and cultural titans.'

Yeah Bashir nothing to do with men folowing the teachings of Mohammed. Good to see you have thrown the marxist gw scam in there as a cause for Islamist to rape, behead while yelling out climate change instead of yelling out to allah.
Posted by runner, Thursday, 29 December 2016 1:00:40 PM
