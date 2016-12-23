 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > Palestine: France humiliated by Abbas but Israel remains focused > Comments

Palestine: France humiliated by Abbas but Israel remains focused : Comments

By David Singer, published 23/12/2016

France’s blatant attempt to replace the conduct of direct negotiations between Israel and the PLO, as provided for in the internationally approved Oslo Accords and the Bush Roadmap has embarrassingly fallen flat on its face.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
Direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine have achieved what?

A huge heaping helping of pedantic absolutism?

Squiddly diddly? More hostility and outrage? Never ending armed conflict?

More land for an endless stream of new Jewish migration?

No wonder you want France to simply but out, given what has been achieved thus far, by a kind, generous, benign and forgiving Israel!? And measured by "significant" Israeli progress thus far!
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Friday, 23 December 2016 10:52:28 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
France has zero credibility with regard to arab Israeli relations, zero credibility with regard to ANY middle eastern affairs. Israel would be crazy to have anything to do with any 'international' involvement in their affairs. The UN resolution record regarding Israel is a farcical indication as to its' credibility. As stated, France should 'butt out', it just embarrasses itself.
Posted by Prompete, Friday, 23 December 2016 1:07:14 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy