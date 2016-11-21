 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > Could Australia’s gay marriage debate be the next revolt against the establishment? > Comments

Could Australia’s gay marriage debate be the next revolt against the establishment? : Comments

By Lyle Shelton, published 21/11/2016

Blowing up the plebiscite was never about protecting vulnerable gays from Christian hate merchants, it was about making sure the issue did not find its way into the hands of ordinary people who might not do as they are told.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  7. ...
  8. 42
  9. 43
  10. 44
  12. All
NO! A pox on both your houses! The people have had an absolute gutful of the type of, too clever by half manipulation Lyle!

And there will be a plebiscite! At the next Federal election just a little north of two short years!

And where folks are going to be measured by what they do and have done, rather than another grabbag of never ever honored promises!

And that goes double for the divisive anti development anti nuclear greens!

And other folk who believe they speak from high lofty elitist towers Lyle, for the marginalised, the poor and downtrodden!

For the express purpose of keeping them that way, and the status quo?

" Inasmuch as you do to the least among you, you do also unto me!"
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Monday, 21 November 2016 8:30:47 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
Lyle by trying to be nice you are bordering on giving offence to some.

Rainbows are beautiful things of water & light, usually manifest in the sky.

Homosexuals are poofters, not rainbows. They have usurped that lovely word GAY, don't give them another.
Posted by Hasbeen, Monday, 21 November 2016 9:02:20 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
I totally believe that people who do not support gay marriage are like those who supported Trump. Too intimidated by abusive bigots to give honest responses to pollsters. A plebiscite or election is a secret vote though, and as anti Trump protesters discovered, the results are vastly different when people have the protection of anonymity.
Posted by Big Nana, Monday, 21 November 2016 9:32:44 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
In my humble opinion this issue has already taken up far more time in Parliament than it is worth. I do not see any need to change one of the fundamental building blocks of our society to accommodate what is essentially a noisy minority.

There are far more pressing matters like the economy and rising crime rates which our Government should be focusing on.
Posted by madmick, Monday, 21 November 2016 9:33:41 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
Transgender dysphoria is more than biology of genitalia, Lyle.

Transgender dysphoria is such a distressing condition that those who have it deserve understanding rather than disparaging.
Posted by McReal, Monday, 21 November 2016 9:35:08 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
This is a poorly-written scattergun of ideas that is trying to pretend to be a reasoned argument.

I am suspicious of anyone who tries to tell me
"What this is about is not X, but really it's about Y",...

A favourite of ideologues of all kinds.
In other words, they are telling us how to perceive some issue. Teachers' union spokesmen say the same thing:

"This must be seen as ...."
In other words-
"See it my way or else"

This so-called Australian Christian Lobby does not represent most Christians. It's long been exposed as a front for mine owners and conservative politicians from the far reaches of Queensland and similar:

https://www.crikey.com.au/2016/02/22/money-and-mining-men-behind-the-shadowy-australian-christian-lobby/

I agree with one thing. I don't know how same-sex marriage became an issue. It was taken up by sections of the media. The gay men and women I know couldn't care less about it.
And the plebiscite? Like most plebiscites: doomed to fail. Australia's record for passing them is very poor.
Posted by Waverley, Monday, 21 November 2016 9:54:27 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  7. ...
  8. 42
  9. 43
  10. 44
  12. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy