Could Australia's gay marriage debate be the next revolt against the establishment?

By Lyle Shelton , published 21/11/2016

Blowing up the plebiscite was never about protecting vulnerable gays from Christian hate merchants, it was about making sure the issue did not find its way into the hands of ordinary people who might not do as they are told.