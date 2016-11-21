The Forum > Article Comments > Could Australia’s gay marriage debate be the next revolt against the establishment? > Comments
Could Australia’s gay marriage debate be the next revolt against the establishment? : CommentsBy Lyle Shelton, published 21/11/2016
Blowing up the plebiscite was never about protecting vulnerable gays from Christian hate merchants, it was about making sure the issue did not find its way into the hands of ordinary people who might not do as they are told.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- ...
- 42
- 43
- 44
- ›
- All
And there will be a plebiscite! At the next Federal election just a little north of two short years!
And where folks are going to be measured by what they do and have done, rather than another grabbag of never ever honored promises!
And that goes double for the divisive anti development anti nuclear greens!
And other folk who believe they speak from high lofty elitist towers Lyle, for the marginalised, the poor and downtrodden!
For the express purpose of keeping them that way, and the status quo?
" Inasmuch as you do to the least among you, you do also unto me!"
Alan B.