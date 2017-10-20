The Forum > Article Comments > Marriage: great moral expectations > Comments
Marriage: great moral expectations : Comments
By Michael Casanova and Leanne Casanova, published 20/10/2017
There are no children who could ever come from the same sex pair themselves, and therefore no justification for the public to get involved.
Partner abuse rates are high and last year there were about 46,000 substantiated reports of harm from child maltreatment.
What a laugh heterosexual marriage has become!
Married heterosexual couples got into this mess all by themselves.
How dare the authors tell homosexual couples that they both need to be natural parents and that getting married and having children harms the children.
In brief: get a life -focus on your own mess and stop interfering in the lives of same-sex couples who want to get married! It's none of your business!