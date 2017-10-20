 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
He's not the Green messiah, he's a very naughty boy

He’s not the Green messiah, he’s a very naughty boy : Comments

By Gary Johns, published 20/10/2017

The Coalition has begun to restore a modicum of rationality to the electricity market in Australia. There is more to do. They must assault the green mindset.

Anyone who defends crooks so passionately and robustly, Simply has to be in bed with them?

Now I'm no fan of green myopia, fundamentalism or hidden agenda! But not everything they say is completely wrong! Without question climate change is real!

Particularly, if we were following normal cyclical climate cycles, we'd already be in the next ice age!

Something the myopically focused very conveniently avoid!

Simply put, one cannot have record breaking heat waves and highest recorded, mean average winter temperatures, when our sun is deep in a solid unmistakable waning phase!

It just doesn't happen. Like, you cannot brighten the room by turning down the dimmer switch!

Hope I'm not being too technical Gary? I know it has to be a struggle, science is just not for everyone!

Nor is it it would seem, is credibility?
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Friday, 20 October 2017 10:58:03 AM
How much damage have the Greens, eco-evangelists and the environmentalists religion done to the world’s economies over the past half century? Here’s a few points:

• Caused 9.5 million avoidable fatalities due to blocking nuclear power

• Caused cost of nuclear power to be about 10 times higher than it could have been by now

• Caused about 174 Gt CO2 more CO2 to be emitted from electricity generation

• Caused electricity prices to have increased substantially over the past decade, especially in developed countries, slowing economic growth globally, causing energy poverty, keeping the poor poorer than they could have been.

• Caused Australia’s electricity prices to increase ~50% over the past decade.

According to the ACCC “between 2007 and 2017, electricity prices had a compound annual growth rate of 8 per cent which was more than twice that for wages (3.1 per cent) and CPI (2.4 per cent).” https://www.accc.gov.au/system/files/ACCC%20Retail%20Electricity%20Pricing%20Inquiry%20-%20Preliminary%20Report%20-%2022%20September%202017.pdf

All this for no benefit. It will not affect the climate, and even if it did, it would do more harm than good for reasons explained here https://judithcurry.com/2017/10/07/week-in-review-science-edition-72/#comment-859603 which ends: “climate policies to mitigate CO2 emissions would be detrimental, not beneficial”

And now Australia’s current Prime Minister is trying to hit us with a new ‘carbon’ price scheme by stealth - but for electricity generation only! He’s denying his new policy is in fact introducing a price on ‘carbon’ emissions. But he’s always believed in ‘dangerous climate change’, renewable energy and ‘carbon’ pricing. In fact, he started introducing the policies that are the main cause of the current problems (very high cost, unreliable electricity supply) when he was Environment Minister in 2006 and 2007; policies such as massive renewable energy subsidies (e.g. $8,000/kW subsidy for solar panels) and carbon pricing (ETS).

All this for no benefit. The policies will not affect the climate, and even if they did, they would do more harm than good for reasons explained here https://judithcurry.com/2017/10/07/week-in-review-science-edition-72/#comment-859603 which ends: “climate policies to mitigate CO2 emissions would be detrimental, not beneficial”
Posted by Peter Lang, Friday, 20 October 2017 11:03:47 AM
