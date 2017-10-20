The Forum > Article Comments > He’s not the Green messiah, he’s a very naughty boy > Comments
He’s not the Green messiah, he’s a very naughty boy : CommentsBy Gary Johns, published 20/10/2017
The Coalition has begun to restore a modicum of rationality to the electricity market in Australia. There is more to do. They must assault the green mindset.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
Now I'm no fan of green myopia, fundamentalism or hidden agenda! But not everything they say is completely wrong! Without question climate change is real!
Particularly, if we were following normal cyclical climate cycles, we'd already be in the next ice age!
Something the myopically focused very conveniently avoid!
Simply put, one cannot have record breaking heat waves and highest recorded, mean average winter temperatures, when our sun is deep in a solid unmistakable waning phase!
It just doesn't happen. Like, you cannot brighten the room by turning down the dimmer switch!
Hope I'm not being too technical Gary? I know it has to be a struggle, science is just not for everyone!
Nor is it it would seem, is credibility?
Alan B.