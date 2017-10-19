The Forum > Article Comments > Do we really need public funded journalism? > Comments
Do we really need public funded journalism? : CommentsBy Chris Lewis, published 19/10/2017
Trying to define what quality journalism means is a bit like unwittingly taking part in the age-old debate about what is art and what is not.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
Posted by diver dan, Thursday, 19 October 2017 10:14:40 AM
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
Journalism included. Pro gay rainbow liars all.
Once the Government becomes involved, it's good bye to the genuine, and hello corn flakes credentials. This approach is the ruination of an industry already in decline. Why? Because people know how to smell a rat from a mile off.
Talking to a mate this morning has given new credence to my attitude. He is a credentialed experienced worker in his field, which includes the mining industry. This important industry now openly distrusts credentials gained through private providers. Private providers in education, are the Government panacea for distancing itself from responsibility.
He is now forced to resit exams for worksite safety et al, as a requirement to a job application. This is “at-cost” to himself, in order for the job application to proceed.
Why? Government interference has created a black market environment, where safety training certification has become as believable as a credential from a Weet-Bix packet!
Journalism is already an unbelievable joke. Government interference can only sink the boat more quickly. Sooner the better.