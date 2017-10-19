 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum > Article Comments > Victoria’s Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill 2017: sending mixed messages on suicide > Comments

Victoria’s Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill 2017: sending mixed messages on suicide : Comments

By Simon Kennedy, published 19/10/2017

It doesn’t require doctors to check for an undiagnosed mental health issue; only a pre-diagnosed one.

Stop this ugly monopoly of medical doctors over life and death!

Also, while people ought not to commit suicide for selfish reasons and will never benefit from it in the long run, the author denies the fact that some lives ARE less valuable than others.

The freedom to live cannot be separated from the freedom to die - otherwise it is a farce and not a freedom at all.
Posted by Yuyutsu, Thursday, 19 October 2017 8:45:26 AM
Some more necessary biographical details on Simon.
He contributes to this site: http://calvinistinternational.com

Some time ago via an essay featured in Quadrant he defended this charming outfit, which is classified as a "hate group", and rightfully so. http://www.adflegal.org
That defence was written as a criticism of an article in the SMH criticizing Tony Abbott for giving a speech to this group of "religious" zealots while in the USA.
Posted by Daffy Duck, Thursday, 19 October 2017 9:19:09 AM
Dear Daffy,

It is good to learn that the author supports good causes, such as freedom of religion. Surely you would also be extremely troubled, perhaps even want to commit suicide, had your own ability to keep to your religious practices been compromised.

Nevertheless, it is disturbing that at the same time he wants to thwart other people's freedom.

You can't be good unless you are also allowed to be bad - yet choose otherwise!
Posted by Yuyutsu, Thursday, 19 October 2017 10:22:13 AM
