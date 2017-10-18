The Forum > Article Comments > More to the Harvey Weinstein story than Harvey > Comments
More to the Harvey Weinstein story than Harvey : CommentsBy Brendan O'Reilly, published 18/10/2017
People are overlooking a big 'elephant in the room', which provides additional insight into why Hollywood tolerated the indefensible for so long.
Most of the News Readers & Cooking Show people were Gay & I was invited to many of their Parties. I naively only went to one & promptly left, in a mighty hurry.
On graduation The guy who got me the traineeship was driving me home & he stopped the car, produced a bottle of beer & proceeded to explain how the Entertainment Industry Works. It involved being at call for the gay executives. I didn't have to be Gay my self, just bend over when asked. & the hand went on the knee. I walked home to New Farm from half way up Mt. Coo-tha & joined the Army shortly after.
If you think this Whinestine thing is new, you are wrong.