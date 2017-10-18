 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > More to the Harvey Weinstein story than Harvey > Comments

More to the Harvey Weinstein story than Harvey : Comments

By Brendan O'Reilly, published 18/10/2017

People are overlooking a big 'elephant in the room', which provides additional insight into why Hollywood tolerated the indefensible for so long.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
At 17 I came to Brisbane in the early 60's from a little country town called Ayr. The Big City was an eye opener for me. I got a job at the National Hotel, making beds, I got to know a lot of Entertainers & other not so savory people. Mostly Police. There were Drugs, Prostitution, Gambling, etc. I got to know one bloke who got me a traineeship with Channel 7 Through the Training was done by the ABC. The Trainees had to do the lighting, move the Cables around, hold up Flash boards (clap, cheer, etc) The girls were trainee High Class Prostitutes & Models. I worked behind the scenes mostly.

Most of the News Readers & Cooking Show people were Gay & I was invited to many of their Parties. I naively only went to one & promptly left, in a mighty hurry.

On graduation The guy who got me the traineeship was driving me home & he stopped the car, produced a bottle of beer & proceeded to explain how the Entertainment Industry Works. It involved being at call for the gay executives. I didn't have to be Gay my self, just bend over when asked. & the hand went on the knee. I walked home to New Farm from half way up Mt. Coo-tha & joined the Army shortly after.

If you think this Whinestine thing is new, you are wrong.
Posted by Jayb, Wednesday, 18 October 2017 10:15:20 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
Those women should look in a mirror? Why? Because a moralizing judgemental and entirely indifferent society? Patently no better? Actually presented other choices, for often immature vulnerable women, often miles from home and their traditional support base!

And all too easy under the circumstances, to be taken advantage of! And for what? Following a dream!

Try going hungry and homeless for a couple of weeks your honor!

Moreover, if this man had a very well developed and active almost out of control libido? He had the money to employ all too willing professionals to assuage his every sick fantasy!

Have absolutely no sympathy for this misplaced and immoral defence of an entirely immoral man!?

Not for being what he was, but for the facade he created of being a paragon of virtue. With just too many skeletons in the closet; and being added to almost daily, it would seem, to carry the pernicious pretence any further?

Oh how the mighty have fallen!
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Wednesday, 18 October 2017 10:36:59 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
This all started at the same time as the Movie Industry started & before with Vaudeville. Don't put your daughters on the Stage Mrs Worthington.

It's not new. All the Moguls have been at it for years & the Women & Men have complied willingly. Now the women want to cry foul play when they were willingly complicit. Been there. Done that.

A famous person in the Deportment Industry's School was a Training facility for High Class, er, Escorts. I did some training with this persons School to escort Models down the Runway sometimes.
Posted by Jayb, Wednesday, 18 October 2017 11:33:07 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
This tawdry but predictable saga reminds me of the song by Dory Previn titled Starlet Starlet On The Screen Who Will Follow Norma Jean. The lyrics are available online
It is from her deliciously truth-telling LP Mary C Brown & The Hollywood Sign. At the time Dory Previn was one of my favorite singer songwriters.
Posted by Daffy Duck, Wednesday, 18 October 2017 12:03:57 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy