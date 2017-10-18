 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
By Rex Drabik, published 18/10/2017

Prominent businessman and philanthropist Dick Smith recently released a booklet designed to tell the full story on housing.

"All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing"

Inscription to honour Donald Mackay, Griffith NSW.

I suspect, the "good men" now ponder the next property purchase, to add to their property portfolio...and hurl abuse across the floor, before all meeting at the friendly bar downstairs.
Posted by diver dan, Wednesday, 18 October 2017 9:21:59 AM
