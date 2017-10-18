 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > Vengeful in defeat: Hillary Clinton fantasises about WikiLeaks > Comments

Vengeful in defeat: Hillary Clinton fantasises about WikiLeaks : Comments

By Binoy Kampmark, published 18/10/2017

Blended with US patriotism and sour grapes, she becomes the ultimate embittered narcissist who cannot admit to deficiency.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
A choice between an A*hole and a P*ck for voters. Nothing changes.
Posted by diver dan, Wednesday, 18 October 2017 8:15:29 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy