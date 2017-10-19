The Forum > Article Comments > A new geography of urban wealth? > Comments
But Florida has since re-canted, admitting that the focus on inner urban 'cool' may have worked for the wealthy and privileged but at the same time created city wide disadvantage.
Posted by Alan B., Thursday, 19 October 2017 2:35:54 PM
The difference between Brisbane and Sydney, may have something to do with a larger population of horse and dog fanciers and hobby farm acreage, within reasonable commuting distance?
Conversely the opposite would seem to apply with, hand to mouth, post code poverty traps/bottom end of the housing market?
My bet would be, if one could simply swap these opposite income cohorts complete around?
It would only change each area into the other? As the expanded discretionary spend worked its magic on the depressed regional economy, and its almost complete lack transformed an up market suburb into the newest slum?
And that's all these graphs tell us plus the nonsense about being able to transition from a mainly manufacturing economy into one almost exclusively dependent on services?
And in the understanding and knowledge, we can't all be door openers! Geography, paleography.
