 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > A new geography of urban wealth? > Comments

A new geography of urban wealth? : Comments

By Ross Elliott, published 19/10/2017

But Florida has since re-canted, admitting that the focus on inner urban 'cool' may have worked for the wealthy and privileged but at the same time created city wide disadvantage.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
The only geography on display here is the tenancy of the better heeled to dominate the up market market and better served, better resourced inner urban areas? And a perciveded ability to carry debt!?

The difference between Brisbane and Sydney, may have something to do with a larger population of horse and dog fanciers and hobby farm acreage, within reasonable commuting distance?

Conversely the opposite would seem to apply with, hand to mouth, post code poverty traps/bottom end of the housing market?

My bet would be, if one could simply swap these opposite income cohorts complete around?

It would only change each area into the other? As the expanded discretionary spend worked its magic on the depressed regional economy, and its almost complete lack transformed an up market suburb into the newest slum?

And that's all these graphs tell us plus the nonsense about being able to transition from a mainly manufacturing economy into one almost exclusively dependent on services?

And in the understanding and knowledge, we can't all be door openers! Geography, paleography.
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Thursday, 19 October 2017 2:35:54 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy