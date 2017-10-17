The Forum > Article Comments > PLO-Hamas referendum could boost Trump peace plans > Comments
PLO-Hamas referendum could boost Trump peace plans : CommentsBy David Singer, published 17/10/2017
There is little hope that reconciliation talks between Hamas and Fatah will end a decade of bitter internecine feuding.
Posted by Alan B., Tuesday, 17 October 2017 10:27:14 AM
Hi Alan B.
Yes, its true a major Israeli foreign policy aim/tactic is to divide the Arabs:
- be they close by, Hamas vs Fatah
- or more generally close and far, Sunnis vs Shiites
Trump brokering peace (very unTrump) would frustrate Israel's divisive tactic.
__________________________________________________
Hi David
Looks like you took my advice of 13 October 2017 to run this article- see
http://forum.onlineopinion.com.au/thread.asp?article=19341&page=0#343877
"Hi David
Here's a useful story (published today 13 [Oct] 2017) for your next article http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-10-13/palestinian-rivals-fatah-hamas-sign-reconciliation-accord/9045694
"Rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah have signed a reconciliation deal after Hamas agreed to hand over administrative control of Gaza, a decade after seizing the enclave in a civil war.
...Tensions between the two strikingly different governments have been a major obstacle to achieving Israeli-Palestinian peace in recent years, as Hamas fought three wars with Israel since 2008 and, until recently, continued to call for its destruction.
...But despite the reconciliation, the accord was met with negativity in Israel which said — without elaborating — that it would make peace "harder".
Cheers
Posted by plantagenet, Friday, 13 October 2017 2:35:11 PM"
Great minds this alike!
Posted by plantagenet, Tuesday, 17 October 2017 11:02:57 AM
Neither Hamas nor Fatah wants to give up power, so the chances of a single negotiating body will be impossible.
Posted by Shadow Minister, Tuesday, 17 October 2017 11:17:36 AM
After all, what then would they use to promote their gradual takeover of occupied land and allow the settler program to continue unabated or expanded?
TRUMP PEACE PLANS? Hahahahaha! Oh my aching ribs!
Alan B.