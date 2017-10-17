 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > PLO-Hamas referendum could boost Trump peace plans > Comments

PLO-Hamas referendum could boost Trump peace plans : Comments

By David Singer, published 17/10/2017

There is little hope that reconciliation talks between Hamas and Fatah will end a decade of bitter internecine feuding.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
Israel will all but guarantee, these talks come to nothing?

After all, what then would they use to promote their gradual takeover of occupied land and allow the settler program to continue unabated or expanded?

TRUMP PEACE PLANS? Hahahahaha! Oh my aching ribs!
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Tuesday, 17 October 2017 10:27:14 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
Hi Alan B.

Yes, its true a major Israeli foreign policy aim/tactic is to divide the Arabs:

- be they close by, Hamas vs Fatah
- or more generally close and far, Sunnis vs Shiites

Trump brokering peace (very unTrump) would frustrate Israel's divisive tactic.

__________________________________________________

Hi David

Looks like you took my advice of 13 October 2017 to run this article- see
http://forum.onlineopinion.com.au/thread.asp?article=19341&page=0#343877

"Hi David

Here's a useful story (published today 13 [Oct] 2017) for your next article http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-10-13/palestinian-rivals-fatah-hamas-sign-reconciliation-accord/9045694

"Rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah have signed a reconciliation deal after Hamas agreed to hand over administrative control of Gaza, a decade after seizing the enclave in a civil war.

...Tensions between the two strikingly different governments have been a major obstacle to achieving Israeli-Palestinian peace in recent years, as Hamas fought three wars with Israel since 2008 and, until recently, continued to call for its destruction.

...But despite the reconciliation, the accord was met with negativity in Israel which said — without elaborating — that it would make peace "harder".

Cheers
Posted by plantagenet, Friday, 13 October 2017 2:35:11 PM"

Great minds this alike!
Posted by plantagenet, Tuesday, 17 October 2017 11:02:57 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
Neither Hamas nor Fatah wants to give up power, so the chances of a single negotiating body will be impossible.
Posted by Shadow Minister, Tuesday, 17 October 2017 11:17:36 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy