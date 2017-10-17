The Forum > Article Comments > Which bank could give Australians a better bang for their buck? The RBA > Comments
Which bank could give Australians a better bang for their buck? The RBA : CommentsBy Nicholas Gruen, published 17/10/2017
When it comes to banking and superannuation, competitive neutrality should include government competition against the private sector.
Simply put, even though the world is changing, the fundamentals of success hardly ever do!
Here's the thing, if we are going to reinvest in coal fired power? Lets not do it by halves, but go the whole hog?
Adani have been exposed by four corners, as not fit and proper to run anything!?
With them out of the way?
We could using the source of funding you've indicated, to build a great big coal fired power station adjacent to that great big coal seam?
The four foreign hedge funds that effectively own the "big four", might tremble with barely suppressed rage, at the thought of being excluded from this and several other cash cow projects, still on the drawing board!
8.5 billion might be enough for the power station? A similar amount would get a state owned and operated open cut coal mine up and fully productive And a almost guaranteed lifetime supply for a 4,000 M.W. power station, which could sell power to the southern states as peak load power?
This would ensure financial feasibility for the life of the project!
We could call it, Abbot's folly?
And let him claim all the glory and kudos!
The workers could be employed as contractors on income sharing arrangements for a fixed share of the profits?
So as to eliminate strikes and trouble makers? And allow them to minimise tax and write off vehicles etc, as applicable to their business expenses costs?
The only thing that could cruel it is the probable punitive carbon tariffs other nations could apply to our exports?
Particularly as the adults in the room go completely nuclear and for no other reason than lower comparative energy costs, and or safer cleaner power!
We can't go nuclear, because we have government imposed regulations that prevent it and no government currently polishing treasury leather is ever going to change them!
NEVER EVER! DIE IN A DITCH FIRST!
No matter how cogent and compelling the case or supporting evidence, or a bigger better bang for our buck!
Alan B.