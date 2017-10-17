 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Therapeutic Goods Administration’s false promise for struggling smokers : Comments

By Marija Polic, published 17/10/2017

In WA the maximum penalty for vaping is $45,000, or imprisonment, or both. Unless you obtain a special prescription.

Ignorance of the law has never ever been a defence in this country!

However I do have some sympathy for nicotine addicts and would want our pharmaceutical companies to manufacture a nicotine laced, [shove it where the sun never ever shines,] suppository they could use to quell their craving.

Without ever imposing their habit or despicable ashtray breath on other folk!

They might even combine their medical marijuana as well, in a two for one, shot in the dark, outcome? And in good company!

This would have the added benefit of limiting their possible related cancers to their bowels?

And more easily removed or treated and allow them to compete in their favorite sports, without ever once having their breathing compromised by the smoker's disease, emphysema. Or tarred and tanned lungs!

The bowels are ringing etc/etc.

You'll have a nice day now y'hear.
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Tuesday, 17 October 2017 10:19:59 AM
