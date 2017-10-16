The Forum > Article Comments > Nuclear power's deepening crisis > Comments
Nuclear power's deepening crisis : CommentsBy Jim Green, published 16/10/2017
There are clear signs of a nuclear slow-down in China, the only country with a large nuclear new-build program.
Added to the burden of building reactors is the usually unstated, unplanned cost of eventually decommissioning reactors for many extra $billions.
2. Before the usual devotee starts arguing about Thorium Being Australia's Answer. Australia has no experience even building standard U235 electrical energy reactors. Hence Australia is in no position to risk its economy developing and economically producing Thorium electrical energy reactors.