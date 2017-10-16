 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The first person of the Trinity: the Father : Comments

By Peter Sellick, published 16/10/2017

While it may seem rationally urgent to posit the existence of a being who set the planets in their orbits, this is not a concept to be found in the Hebrew Scriptures.

I'm of the opinion God the "Father" is a:

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) Ageing, Women of Colour.

Praise Be
http://youtu.be/ciPszqk703k
Posted by plantagenet, Monday, 16 October 2017 4:39:52 PM
"The first problem that we face when conceiving of the Father is that He is identified as God without regard to the other persons of the Trinity. "
Sells
You have to get onto that , fast. A quick prayer or two and check the Koran for style and start revising . Mohammed knew his stuff.
Posted by nicknamenick, Monday, 16 October 2017 5:32:29 PM
