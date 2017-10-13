The Forum > Article Comments > True signs of desperation > Comments
True signs of desperation : CommentsBy Stephen Cable, published 13/10/2017
When you start relying on leaders from 25 years ago, you are truly desperate.
The really, really silly thing about these tragic, but dangerous, politicians is that they will wheel in the past leaders, but they do not believe in history and sneer at philosophers from the past and people with experience. They just keep on making the same mistakes, and no political has-been will make any difference to their incompetence.