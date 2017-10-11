The Forum > Article Comments > Foreign infiltration into the Australian public service > Comments
Foreign infiltration into the Australian public service : CommentsBy Murray Hunter, published 11/10/2017
The APS has had a history of foreign infiltration ever since its formation, especially during the Cold War, with some infiltrations becoming public scandals.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- ›
- All
The answer to that question lies in another question; since all tradition in Australian society has been usurped by foreign influences, ably assisted by a slavish desire to please the world, through the business of multiculturalism, what and who is an Australian, in the current age?
The middle class in Australia has been transplanted with the help of the one child policy of China. Fortifying the middle ground was a function of the apartheid policy in South Africa.
I'm constantly amazed at the blindness to reality in this stupid country.
Australia continues on a blind mission of self destruction.
So, getting to the overpowering of the public service, again I urge some reflection on the politics of South Africa. The rise of the black middle class is almost complete. Gone is the white middle class to lands unknown!