Foreign infiltration into the Australian public service : Comments

By Murray Hunter, published 11/10/2017

The APS has had a history of foreign infiltration ever since its formation, especially during the Cold War, with some infiltrations becoming public scandals.

Meanwhile, back with the great proletariat and among the social masses, who cares?

The answer to that question lies in another question; since all tradition in Australian society has been usurped by foreign influences, ably assisted by a slavish desire to please the world, through the business of multiculturalism, what and who is an Australian, in the current age?

The middle class in Australia has been transplanted with the help of the one child policy of China. Fortifying the middle ground was a function of the apartheid policy in South Africa.
I'm constantly amazed at the blindness to reality in this stupid country.
Australia continues on a blind mission of self destruction.

So, getting to the overpowering of the public service, again I urge some reflection on the politics of South Africa. The rise of the black middle class is almost complete. Gone is the white middle class to lands unknown!
Posted by diver dan, Wednesday, 11 October 2017 11:16:29 AM
Agree with most the analysis, assessment and final conclusions!

Which for mine means, testing the testers with space age lie with covertly deployed, space age lie detection, they cannot fool the way they can and do, with fifties polygraphs!

This integrity/loyalty testing, will sort out those Australians and foreigners with compromised or divided loyalty, be it from blackmail, bribery, barbarism, blatant bastardry, or all of the above!

Some new Australians, who chose to be here, genuinely love their new home more than many native born!

Therefore ought not be discriminated against due to race, color or creed. Particularly if they would step in front of a bullet for it!

And sometimes the very, absolutely must have, HR people we need working for us in EFFECTIVE intell gathering and reverse infiltration! There is no place for apartheid, [standard or reversed,] or homophobia o racial profiling in the APS!

That said, one remembers a bloke called Doctor Haneef and the joke, his entirely unwarranted incarceration, made of the APF and its now retired, autocratic Commissioner!
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Wednesday, 11 October 2017 11:30:56 AM
DD,

Very good post. Australia has been sold out by politicians. I used to be patriotic - no so much these days because the place is barely recognisable.
Posted by ttbn, Wednesday, 11 October 2017 1:11:30 PM
The lucky country has run out of luck and the pigs at the trough are scrambling for a better financial rewards on the forever ever plan courtesy of the voters whose only preoccupation is whether the institutional sanctity of marriage should be extended to same sex with the next evolutionary social step of this society will be to extend it further to include pets.
All of this as a consequence of society refusing to acknowledge that all individuals had social rights of entitlement and choice.
A deluded society that still thinks Holden is an Australian car and not an o/seas product with a badge that once was.
How lucky are we?? no responsibility...no repercussions...all the justifications a society could ever want.
They say 'life is in the struggle' and if that is so, Australians are not living they merely exist to eat.
We have even managed to undermine the resolve to succeed of the immigrants.....how? you may well ask...we gave them a crash course into the benefits of Social Security....why work when you can live as the more enterprising of 'clever' Australians.
And when the US asks for contributory man power for one of their opportunistic endeavors...who you gunna send?....the gut busters in Parliament?....not likely, just some poor shmuck who thought his way out of social confusion was to join the army....or we could re introduce selective conscription as they did with Vietnam....now that was a success story no one wants to remember.
The trouble with age is that you have memories of lessons learn't
The youth have no such problem...just give them an iphone and Facebook
Posted by ilmessaggio, Thursday, 12 October 2017 2:52:20 AM
This is a very interesting article and is instructive in that it mentions Andrew Robb becoming a consultant to a Chinese company immediately upon retiring from the Liberal government but no mention whatsoever is made of a Labor politician Sam Dastaryi who had a Chinese businessman pay his office expenses. It seems to be a forgotten & never mentioned secret that this man also paid his legal fees of $25,000m- $40,000.This fact seems to have entirely disappeared from the public news.I also believe that Dastaryi has had a couple of trips to China paid for by the Chinese. One rule for the LNP & one for the Labor party it seems to me.
Posted by Brissiegirl, Monday, 16 October 2017 9:03:36 PM
Brissiegirl,

A good post and welcome.
Posted by leoj, Monday, 16 October 2017 9:24:32 PM
