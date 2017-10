The Forum > Article Comments > Iím a conservative in the energy business and here's why coal is dead > Comments





Iím a conservative in the energy business and here's why coal is dead : Comments

By Huon Hoogesteger , published 10/10/2017

Energy prices arenít high because of 'wishful thinking' and 'green religion' - theyíre high because of too little thinking and the wrong kind of religion.