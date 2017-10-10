 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
By David Singer, published 10/10/2017

Jordan remains the key to Trump ending the conflict between Jews and Arabs in former 'Palestine'.

Tribalism, on which most Middle Eastern thinking is based, places:

1. the tribe first

2. cannot see further than the odd 20 km horizon

3. or further than the next armed road-block

Considering these 3 realities "Nation" is a political mirage, that leaders sell to the West, including the UN.

This is not denying that Isreal exists within its own tribal horizons.
Posted by plantagenet, Tuesday, 10 October 2017 1:54:06 PM
Erekat said that ? He actually said it..horror..shoot him..
Posted by nicknamenick, Tuesday, 10 October 2017 3:36:39 PM
Trump won't be solving anything in Palestine and Jordan risks getting sucked in like the Saudis who tried batting above their weight
Posted by ilmessaggio, Tuesday, 10 October 2017 5:51:34 PM
#plantaganet

Do you want to see the last rites administered to the United Nations?

#nicknamenick

I wouldn't shoot Erekat - but I would shoot him down in flames for displaying such a poor knowledge of history and geography. He loses any credibility by making such a ridiculous statement.

But this again is just another illustration of the fictitious narrative dreamt up by the "Palestinians" (born 1964) - that has apparently sucked in folks like you hook line and sinker.

Don't let the facts stand in the way of a false and duplicitous story.

#ilmessagio

Almost everyone said Trump could not become the President of the United States - but he succeeded. With that kind of record I suggest we need to wait and see what he can achieve. Admittedly he has an uphill job - but he can't do any worse than all those US Presidents who preceded him with the same intentions - but fell by the wayside.

It is very difficult trying to resolve a conflict when one party to that conflict only wants to destroy the other party - not come to some agreement with that party.

The Palestinian Arabs have missed countless opportunities to resolve the conflict going back to 1922. That of course is their prerogative - but where has this rejectionism got them?
Posted by david singer, Wednesday, 11 October 2017 9:34:39 AM
QUESTION

Re David's "#plantaganet - Do you want to see the last rites administered to the United Nations?"

RESPONSE

No. The UN is a useful tool of Western power - while its dominated by the West.
Posted by plantagenet, Wednesday, 11 October 2017 12:27:33 PM
We're all sucked in David.
" In recent decades, the government of Israel has argued before the Supreme Court of Israel that its authority in the territories is based on the international law of "belligerent occupation", . The court has confirmed this interpretation many times,

In its 2005 ruling , the Court determined that "Judea and Samaria" [West Bank] and the Gaza area are lands seized during warfare ."

Die Fuhrer has this week announced lebensraum for 3736 New Houses for the National People , resistance will be forbidden.
Posted by nicknamenick, Wednesday, 11 October 2017 1:42:07 PM
