Calling the trinitarian entities 'persons' is obviously metaphorical since they are not persons as you and I are persons.
Interpreted to decide who shall go to heaven and hell and who can sin with impunity? As all their sins have already been paid for.
It's a real mystery indeed that anyone with a still functioning cerebral cortex, can swallow any of this patent bunkum, let alone embrace it, as advocated by Paul, the way a mind conditioned slave embraces their lord and master?
A cannot err master, the very foundation of a cult!
Followers? A manifestation of the stockholm syndrome?
If there is a trinity? Then it is us as mind, body and spirit?
And born of water?
we are around 50% water and we are flushed in this world on a stream of water when the waters break!
To reach unto the kingdom of heaven, you must be born again and again and again until you get it! Literally!
Allegedly, here was a plain speaking man who not only didn't mince words, nor speak in riddles, but went to some pains with homespun homilies,[parables,] to make his meaning plain!
And just did not need folk/control freaks, conferring hidden meaning to plain speech, and given his audience, was almost to a man, illiterate, needed to be!
Alan B.