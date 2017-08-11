 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum > Article Comments > Many Queenslanders believe Adani mine does pass muster > Comments

Many Queenslanders believe Adani mine does pass muster : Comments

By Gary Johns, published 11/8/2017

Broadcaster Alan Jones is a climate sceptic who campaigns against renewables, drilling gas and digging coal. Which makes it pretty hard to live.

Alan Jones doesn't run he country, and he should give consideration to retirement. There are plenty of younger, more agile conservatives out there to pick up the banner. I saw him with Mark Latham the other night and, frankly, he appeared to be 'out of it'. Of course, living West of the Great Dividing Range, I don't understand the mindset of east-coast commentators and the people who pay them.

No matter what squawking and squealing we hear from farmers and “pimply faced youths”, Adani is a good thing. The thing that would make it better is for it to be a purely Australian enterprise. It is our country and our coal!

India and China make Australia look like a hick country. They will buy, mine and use coal in the interests of their economic welfare; we believe in fairies, and go with windmills and shiny glass things on roofs, and quietly go broke.
Posted by ttbn, Friday, 11 August 2017 10:36:35 AM
