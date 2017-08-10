 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum > Article Comments > Justin Gatlin, drug cheat or one of the world’s greatest modern day sprinters? > Comments

Justin Gatlin, drug cheat or one of the world’s greatest modern day sprinters? : Comments

By Chris Lewis, published 10/8/2017

I don’t believe that any athlete should be booed after serving a drug ban and being allowed by the relevant sporting organisation to compete again.

Drug cheats need to be banned for life and their sport related income treated as the proceeds of crime!

If it can be seized, meaning, there's no financial reward, ever!? Some of this might stop, instead of just staying ahead of the testing and knowing when to retire?

State sponsored doping should result in a decade of exile from all cross border/international competition!

Getting the international sport administrations to agree not as easy as it looks and certainly not as easy as herding cats, given vested interest!?

Failing that we should join them with absolutely undetectable, permanent and inheritable lab sourced genetic (mind and body) improvement! And by all accounts, where we already excel?
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Thursday, 10 August 2017 12:53:27 PM
