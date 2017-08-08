 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
World swimming championships are just as important as the Olympic Games : Comments

By Chris Lewis, published 8/8/2017

Too much is made of the importance of the Olympic Games in an era where increasing importance is given to world championships for a number of reasons.

Who could possibly disagree with such reasonable comments? Or even want to? Nobody! Save television moguls obsessed by the ratings of money tree, that's the Ah lympics, oops sorry, Olympics?
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Tuesday, 8 August 2017 11:54:26 AM
