Ending Iraq's humanitarian crisis : CommentsBy Alon Ben-Meir, published 8/8/2017
Iraq, once the cradle of civilization, has and continues to experience one of the most horrific violent conflicts in modern history that defies any semblance of civilized humanity.
Posted by Alan B., Tuesday, 8 August 2017 10:55:36 AM
Here is some disgusting truth about the supposed liberation of Mosul. Iraq is becoming a failed state, got to love the US arrogance.
http://www.vineyardsaker.co.nz/2017/07/28/mosuls-bloodbath-we-killed-everyone-is-men-women-children-by/
Geoff
Posted by Geoff of Perth, Tuesday, 8 August 2017 1:00:59 PM
Ben Myer: It is hard to imagine the mammoth death and destruction that has been inflicted on the Iraqi people by foreign powers and domestic terrorism.
Domestic Terrorism & bad Dictators & their supporters. The foreign powers went in to protect the people from these bad & dangerous people. Unfortunately, these Middle Eastern Countries, such as Iraq, cannot ever be helped. The Tribal & Sectarian hatred of each other is endemic in each & every person in each of the Middle Eastern Countries. They want to return to the 6th Century, as dictated by Islam, yet they also want the modern world, but in a 6th Century style. I just can’t be done.
The West should just butt out. In saying that, the export of Islamic people to the West must stop & those that are in the West must be returned to the Middle East. These people cannot & will not assimilate into Western Culture. If the Middle East is Decimated or worse it can’t be helped. It would be entirely on their own heads.
If this doesn’t happen the West will be dragged into a protracted War, the like of which has never been seen before, in Europe, then the rest of the World. It has started already & needs to be stopped, post haste.
G of P: Here is some disgusting truth about the supposed liberation of Mosul. Iraq is becoming a failed state, got to love the US arrogance.
So you hate yanks. eh.
Posted by Jayb, Tuesday, 8 August 2017 1:35:43 PM
Any conflicting interests better sorted/protected by a Senate with veto powers, putting the stamp of approval on all reviewed and possibly amended government legislation?
Truly representative (free and fair) elections and essential Regional autonomy is the only game in town, with a snowflake's chance in hell of addressing these problems. And allow peace to prevail and the Iraqi people to once again unite in the face of a common aggressor! As opposed to trying to do its work of annihilation for it!
A couple of decades of (Dictator free) internal peace, essential to restore both trust and regional harmony! They need to try something else, given what they're doing now isn't working! Just exacerbating the problems!
Alan B.