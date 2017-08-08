The Forum > Article Comments > The Australian Ministry of Utmost Fear > Comments
The Australian Ministry of Utmost Fear : CommentsBy Lyn Bender, published 8/8/2017
Higher cognitive functioning is disrupted. There is no time to ponder ambivalence or consider a range of possibilities.
Yes, the Australian regime utilises fear - disproportional fear, in order to control the populace.
No, most of us, myself included, are not afraid of terror, which in Australia is a tiny and minor issue - we are much more afraid of what the government is going to do in response.
I will not be surprised to find that it was the government itself that instigated that terror-attempt, working behind the scenes to help radicalise those Muslims and encourage them to build a device to blow up a plane. Why? Because under the guise of "fighting terrorism" it gets more powers and control over ordinary Australian passengers, for reasons far removed from terror itself.
The biggest terrorist in Australia is government.
Its oppression in all walks of life, made and continues to make more people suffer than all other criminals taken together, terrorists included.