The Forum > Article Comments > Paul Keating is wrong on the company tax cut > Comments
Paul Keating is wrong on the company tax cut : CommentsBy Michael Potter, published 4/8/2017
If tax cuts are so bad, then why did he promote and implement previous rounds of corporate tax cuts? The company tax rate fell under his watch from 49% to 39% in 1988, and again to 33% in 1993.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- 2
- ›
- All
Time to end this rhetorical rubbish and do something real! Like instituting an unavoidable scheme that nobody who earns profit in Australia escapes!
And that rate is a flat rate tax of 15% PAYG. Which given there is no point trying to massage the profit and loss figures or send the same sum of money chasing its tail through several subsidiaries.
Means, all tax compliance is resolved in the affirmative and tax compliance costs completely negated! Thus returning the averaged 7% former tax compliance costs, back to the bottom line!
Meaning the adjusted mean average would be an averaged 8% Or double the max most companies actual pay and billions more from the 40% of multinationals who currently pay no company tax whatsoever to anyone.
We have just made a bad situation worse by just trying to keep the tax collection/readjustment industry alive and well. When it and our increasing complex rules and regulations are the real problem and designed with inherent flaws!
A simple flat tax that nobody can sidestep or avoid for any reason whatsoever, will make all the avoidance schemes and offshoring significantly more expensive than just paying our unavoidable company tax/personal tax, as the only tax we need to collect, minus the usual refunds and cost adding money churning!
Therefore, able to abolish (rerouted) fuel excise, the ubiquitous and cascading GST, plus stamp duties which should be made illegal along with regressive payroll tax. A very wise Republican Senator, appearing on our Q+A said, at some point, complexity always becomes fraud. Quote unquote.
Alan B.