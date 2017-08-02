 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > Reviving the cult of Princess Diana > Comments

Reviving the cult of Princess Diana : Comments

By Binoy Kampmark, published 2/8/2017

A not very bright young woman, propelled on a wave of the pre-Kardashian phenomenon of celebrity for its own meaning; a youthful flower, gathered by the Grim Reaper while speeding off with her lover in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All
There's nothing in this verbal, blame the victim, vomit, to recommend it! Yes she was very young, so were the boys tragically robbed of a mother at a most vulnerable and formative age!

If the obsessive and highly judgemental, money grubbing, gossip columnists and paparazzi had just left her, a normal human female, with all the longings needs and dreams of a normal human female, trapped in loveless marriage, [and used like a breeding mare,] alone! She may well still be alive today?

This "gentleman" has quite a reputation as a writer of some highly contentious articles/historical revision. But this one and the highly misleading and inaccurate title, I believe, is well below his usual, gutter tripe standard!
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Wednesday, 2 August 2017 10:13:02 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
Diana is less interesting than Donald Trump, who is at least alive and of more use than Dizzy Diana.
Posted by ttbn, Wednesday, 2 August 2017 3:13:56 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
Im waiting for Binny to show us what sort of political journalist he is and write a piece on Imran Awan, and the biggest scanal in history, but maybe hes just not that good a political journalist.
Writing articcles like this for ratings instead seems like a cry for help.
Posted by Armchair Critic, Wednesday, 2 August 2017 3:48:06 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
That whole silly, embarrassing grief-by-media dead-Di frenzy may get some renewed traction 20 years on, but Babies Cambridge I and II are already taking over that space.

But who knows? Whatever the Western media chooses to get into a frenzied lather about, the Western readership dutifully abides.
Posted by Killarney, Thursday, 3 August 2017 5:21:57 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
There's money in it!!
Posted by Is Mise, Thursday, 3 August 2017 7:39:45 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
She was a flash in the pan moment for either the romantics or the dreamers. Yes she was pretty,(naive). Yes she was a commoner, (common). All these bleeding hearts whaling on and on about her, she was just another dreamer with little or no maturity. Love? You have agreed to play a part in a very important role as a future Queen. Having agreed or committed to marrying a future King she knew the rules. I dare say throughout history these unions were loveless but sometimes love did grow between them. Our very own Tasmanian princess is a perfect point in case. She stands for a shining example of what is expected of the women who marry royalty. If Diana wanted love and romance well that was not in the terms of reference, so too bad, she lucked out. Don't get me wrong I reckon Charley's a fully fledged idiot for actually preferring that 'dog' of a thing over, lets face it, someone as pretty (I prefer pretty rather than beautiful because of her child-like demeanor),as Diana. Love? Who gives a crap about love when I think I'd be waking up next to her every morning. If she wanted love she should have declined the whole charade. As for her death. It is just one of the many conspiracy theories that simply won't go away, but, it has something to do with her marrying a Muslim and any children from their union would have meant that a Muslim could have become the King or Queen of England. Mummy was not going to let this happen, and so it goes.
Posted by ALTRAV, Saturday, 5 August 2017 10:57:51 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy