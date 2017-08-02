The Forum > Article Comments > Reviving the cult of Princess Diana > Comments
Reviving the cult of Princess Diana : CommentsBy Binoy Kampmark, published 2/8/2017
A not very bright young woman, propelled on a wave of the pre-Kardashian phenomenon of celebrity for its own meaning; a youthful flower, gathered by the Grim Reaper while speeding off with her lover in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris.
If the obsessive and highly judgemental, money grubbing, gossip columnists and paparazzi had just left her, a normal human female, with all the longings needs and dreams of a normal human female, trapped in loveless marriage, [and used like a breeding mare,] alone! She may well still be alive today?
This "gentleman" has quite a reputation as a writer of some highly contentious articles/historical revision. But this one and the highly misleading and inaccurate title, I believe, is well below his usual, gutter tripe standard!
Alan B.