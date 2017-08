The Forum > Article Comments > Reviving the cult of Princess Diana > Comments





Reviving the cult of Princess Diana : Comments

By Binoy Kampmark , published 2/8/2017

A not very bright young woman, propelled on a wave of the pre-Kardashian phenomenon of celebrity for its own meaning; a youthful flower, gathered by the Grim Reaper while speeding off with her lover in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris.