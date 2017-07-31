 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum - On Line Opinion's article discussion area



Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Main Articles General

Sign In      Register

The Forum > Article Comments > God, the mystery of the world > Comments

God, the mystery of the world : Comments

By Peter Sellick, published 31/7/2017

Having said the above, we must recognise that our unsought experiences of God, by definition, cannot be appropriated.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  7. 5
  9. All
The Mystery of God indeed.
http://www.beezone.com/da_publications/rlgdess.html

On Einstein or Christ=MC2
http://www.beezone.com/da_publications/christmc2.html

The Spiritual Gospel of Saint Jesus of Galilee (who was never ever in any sense a Christian)
http://www.dabase.org/up-6.htm
Posted by Daffy Duck, Monday, 31 July 2017 9:57:30 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
Einstein certainly did not believe in any god that would be recognised as such by the Christian religion. His comments on the false beliefs that were attributed to him are clear and unequivocal.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Religious_and_philosophical_views_of_Albert_Einstein

If Richard Ford intended to depict his African lodger character as ignorant or mendacious, he has succeeded.
Posted by Jon J, Monday, 31 July 2017 10:04:47 AM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
Beware of mystery for the sake of mystery.

Yes, God cannot be conceived by the mind.
If that renders Him mysterious than so be it.

But don't go after God BECAUSE He is mysterious,
for if you do, then any other mystery will turn you around
- and many thrilling mysteries await on the path to God,
to test the seeker's true intentions.
Posted by Yuyutsu, Monday, 31 July 2017 1:26:49 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
the gospel itself is only a mystery to those who are perishing. Anyone preaching 'mystery'should not be in the pulpit.
Posted by runner, Monday, 31 July 2017 5:13:06 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
Einstein believed and advocated a unified field of energy concept, for the entire universe and that we with all our atoms>molecules, are an integral part of it.

Is there intelligent design? Or the product of blind chance? And given the varied and massive complexity of life, The odds of a whirlwind, whipping through a junkyard and creating a flying 747 are less than the theory of blind chance culminating in evolution that produces something far more complex!

Like living oxygen breathing oysters?

There is a life force and on display even at the most basic level as a blade of grass pushes aside steel reinforced concrete to get to life supporting sunlight!

And love, self evident when a mother puts her life on the line for her youngster! Ditto caring/daring Dads!

I cannot look at a starry starry night, with more stars on display than there are grains of sand in all the beaches in all the world! And not believe there is a creative force and purpose!?

Can the unified field of energy we call the universe think, feel and love? Well you and I can and we are an integral part of it!

I believe we are fallen angels here to learn lessons. Part of which is the realization of dreams, or what the mind of man can conceive and believe, the mind of man can achieve! And redemption!?

The latter, no more difficult than treating others as you would be treated, in their shoes!

Is there an afterlife? Well having opened death's door on no less than three separate occasions thus far, I believe there is one, and that lost love ones wait there on the other side, waiting for us!

All we can take from this mortal life is love of friends and family and the memories we make here! So make some good ones and don't be too selfish! After all, there's just one universe and we are all an integral part of it! Do unto to others! Anything else, self destructive madness!

Ultimately, nothing that we put individual material value on, matters!
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Monday, 31 July 2017 6:16:11 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
I cannot look at all the travail in the world as a result of man's inhumanity to his fellow men without being convinced that the all caring God to whom Christians bow down is just a heap of hogwash.

David
Posted by VK3AUU, Monday, 31 July 2017 6:23:55 PM
Find out more about this user Recommend this comment for deletion Return to top of page Return to Forum Main Page Copy comment URL to clipboard
  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  7. 5
  9. All
About Us :: Search :: Discuss :: Feedback :: Legals :: Privacy