The Forum > Article Comments > The scary stories get scarier > Comments
The scary stories get scarier : CommentsBy Don Aitkin, published 24/7/2017
President Trump's decision to pull the USA out of the Paris climate Accord seems to have had an outcome in the intensification of alarm.
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- ...
- 6
- 7
- 8
- ›
- All
Posted by Alan B., Monday, 24 July 2017 4:53:29 PM
I wonder how much longer it is going to take for those with insufficient math to know global warming is a scam, to realise it is simply the new Y2K scam all over again?
Posted by Hasbeen, Monday, 24 July 2017 5:47:46 PM
The original presentation of the Wallace -Wells article received much criticism. The article was republished with annotated notes referencing science research and interviews with scientists.
Here is the annotated version of the Wallace-Wells article:
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/07/climate-change-earth-too-hot-for-humans-annotated.html
An article that was written in relation to the Wallace-Wells account:
“We aren’t doomed by climate change. Right now we are choosing to be doomed.” Joe Romm clearly argues that it is a business as usual approach that will ultimately lead to horrendous impacts. Joe Romm is a Physicist who regularly writes about climate science.
http://thinkprogress.org/climate-change-doomsday-scenario-80d28affef2e
The situation in relation to climate change have been getting more worrying over the last years.
For example, the first pingos that exploded in Siberia were identified a couple of years prior to the Trump disaster. There had been reports about more happening since. Now there have been 7,000 mounds/pingos discovered.
The cryosphere had not been well covered in the last IPCC Report and there has been much research since.
Research in relation to the Mackenzie Delta has also not been happy:
http://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-05783-2
On a yearly basis the volume of sea ice of the Arctic is measured the trend line is something to be concerned about.
Climate change is supported by hard science, Physics and Chemistry as shown by:
http://youtu.be/H4YSwajvFAY
The Trump White House team comprises of people who are climate change deniers; they are ideologically driven, the only arguments they use about climate change have been debunked several times.
Posted by ant, Monday, 24 July 2017 6:01:33 PM
Dear Hasbeen,
Very droll my dear chap.
Increase in global CO2 means an increase in global temperature. Pretty basic stuff. Let me know where you might be struggling and I will see if I can assist.
Posted by SteeleRedux, Monday, 24 July 2017 7:05:08 PM
Hi SteeleRedux
If Hasbeen watches the shortfilm clip I referred, it shows several scientists talking about greenhouse gases. Scientists include Eric Rignot and Lonnie Thompson. Professor Thompson was provided as a skeptical scientist some time ago by a denier correspondent on this site!
Without greenhouse gases none of us would be alive. The CO2 derived from fossil fuels has been developed as sequested carbon over millions of years through layers of vegetation breaking down in swamps, and then being compacted. We have been using fossil fuels over a short period in comparison to the millions of years that fossil fuels have been created.
We are saturating the atmosphere with more greenhouse gases when we use fossil fuels. The origin of CO2 can be identified by its isotopes.
Posted by ant, Monday, 24 July 2017 8:05:23 PM
Imagine if these alarmist were held to account for their irrational faith predictions. They would either be in the luny bin or prison.
Posted by runner, Monday, 24 July 2017 9:33:23 PM
Possibly that crowd who know you can be zapped with fatality causing microwaves, when the oven is switched off, but still plugged in?
[Snakes alive, don't open that door for God's sake! Buzz whir, thank you Sir]
However one of the very real possibilities you seemed to have overlooked, and so basic that even my first born Grandchild gets it! And overlooked by a former university chancellor!?
What are we to put that down to Don? A very severe case of Sargent Schultz syndrome, compounded by an unusually long bout of mind crippling intellectual constipation? Or the dog ate my textbook?
One doesn't enter a warming phase replete with record breaking heat waves and retreating polar and glacial ice, during a cyclical waning phase of the sun, and since the mid seventies. (NASA) But rather, a period of cooling, plus advancing polar and glacial ice! Just not the very opposite!
All one can say is, thank heavens the millennials can vote, with their feet, pocket books and at the ballot box!
Nothing will be done of moment or worth, with the current lot in charge of the bedlam?
Alan B.