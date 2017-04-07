The Forum > Article Comments > Ice and busts: the lost war on drugs in Australia > Comments
Ice and busts: the lost war on drugs in Australia : CommentsBy Binoy Kampmark, published 7/4/2017
Do these seizures suggest that the police and various enforcement authorities are gaining the upper hand, or perhaps foot dragging before ever enterprising and novel ways of adding to the narcotics market?
- Pages:
- ‹
- Page 1
- 2
- ›
- All
A war that has been going on for around 80 years with no possible victory in sight, ever just ever increasing cost and human toll! With no conceivable end in sight or a diminution in offenders,or the veritable tide of addicts!
Time for a new and vastly more rational approach that brings the overwhelming bulk of the community back onside.
That said, ice addiction can't be tolerated ever and the addicted need to be humanely incarcerated by law whether or not they are willing to comply, then treated as if their addiction was a health related matter.
The folks we need to go after, with every tool at our disposal, are the Mr bigs of the underworld, and one does that by following the money trail, rather than interrupting it, leaving these monsters to invent another way to remain a couple of steps ahead of self congratulating law enforcement and endlessly reoffend!
Law enforcement have, to be fair, done a good job stopping a single shipment this time!
And so the endless, pointless, war continues as does the ever increasing carnage, lost lives and property; and the monumental law enforcement bill!
And money far better directed at dealing with endemic and or post code poverty, if only to remove any economic incentive to earn an illicit income, as small time dealers/pushers, out of economic necessity?
Alan B.