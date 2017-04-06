 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
The Forum > Article Comments > A challenge for men: raising happier sons > Comments

A challenge for men: raising happier sons : Comments

By Peter West, published 6/4/2017

Research by Brizendine says that men and women have a deep misunderstanding of the biological and social instincts that drive the other sex.

Hmm. Women don't understand men? she says. Brave woman.

Women will tell you what a man is, does, likes, and what he's really into, and so on.

Men may say they get annoyed by women, they get frustrated, they get fascinated, and so on. But a man who understands women? I've never met one.
Posted by Waverley, Thursday, 6 April 2017 1:09:24 PM
Loved the one about unwelcome sports. Having developed a life long aversion to cricket following interminable hours standing statuesque in the blazing summer sun, while the "smart amount us" invested the same hours romping in the cool waters of the local river, I was cured of cricket!

Had no sons; but the way to a daughters heart is through a horse! A horse is a great investment to rid yourself of the perils of daughter-hood!

Boys are basic creatures. The best way to stuff-up a relationship with a son, is to get complicated.
Boys do stupid things. Uncomplicated things, that is until they grow hair and fall in love; suddenly the blissful ignorance of boyhood, falls into a complicated heap: And of course, it's always the girls fault!

Lack of personal responsibility is genetically implanted into boys. They learn the art from avoiding their Mothers "wroth" (archaic adjective), through early childhood!
Boys...genetically archaic. "Keep it simple stupid", fits the bill.
Posted by diver dan, Friday, 7 April 2017 5:31:39 AM
One of the grandkids has just split his head open.

"Mum I had to get on the table to get the..."

Off to hospital....
Posted by Waverley, Friday, 7 April 2017 7:20:45 PM
'God gives little girls a special gift - this is how Dad thinks, and this is how I can get him to listen./ But what about if it's a son? Boys feel they can't plead and turn on the water-works.'

Yeah, dads. The secret to raising happy sons is to keep brainwashing them that women manipulate men through turning on the waterworks - everything from getting out of the washing up to swaying the Family Court in their favour to getting 'innocent' men convicted of rape.

The secret to having your sons grow up to have meaningful relationships with women is to reinforce a prejudice in their minds that women will cry and cry and cry and cry until they get their way.

As these poor young boys must grow up to be forever manipulated by women and their devious crying ways, just keep reading to them about heroic men's tales and take them canoeing. There are an infinite number of ways to keep your sons protected from the evil machinations of crying women.
Posted by Killarney, Saturday, 8 April 2017 7:19:57 AM
