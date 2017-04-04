The Forum > Article Comments > South Australia – in a disconnected state > Comments
South Australia – in a disconnected state : CommentsBy Tom Quirk and Paul Miskelly, published 4/4/2017
The choice of batteries is
Are you hoping that people will not actually read the plan?
To give people at home an example for two battery systems.
Computer rooms generally are feed by multiple power feeds from the grid to ensure supply. however they also have a back generator. Normally diesel but sometimes gas depending on the location. They also have a battery bank. now the batter is not big enough to power the computer room for very long, just long enough to either get the generator on line or shut down the computers in a orderly fashion.
Another arrangement is a remote power supply used by farmers and others off the grid for many years. You have solar power and some times wind that feeds a large battery bank. The battery bank is big enough to power the farm for between three and five days, so that if there is not sunshine and no wind they power will still work. Most of these setups also have a diesel generator.
What the SA government have proposed is the first example. A battery bank big enough to smooth out power supply variability so that other options can be brought to bare. Not the later, although that may come in time as energy store options are explored and get cheaper.