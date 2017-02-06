The Forum > Article Comments > Erdogan: a classic case of power corrupting > Comments
Erdogan: a classic case of power corrupting : CommentsBy Alon Ben-Meir, published 6/2/2017
To consolidate his reign, he intimidated his political opponents, emasculated the military, silenced the press, and enfeebled the judiciary.
Posted by fool on hill, Monday, 6 February 2017 11:34:10 AM
The implications of this are far and wide as other countries, especially democracies, become suspicious of Turkey's positions."
It seems the Erdogan government, know they are fully exposed, but only care as to the consequences. This is a long story stretching back centuries.
Other 'democracies' are not watching and will not watch. Turkey is another corrupt regime supported by the US, EU and UN to serve political ends.
We are seeing more of the story than ever before, but no solutions in sight.
Typical, locked up, intractable, hate politics.