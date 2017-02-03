The Forum > Article Comments > It did not take much to see Parliament being fetishised, the sacred cow., the bulwark against an evil European bureaucracy > Comments
Moreover, Britex has long been the Tory position, so full steam ahead and stuff the will of the people!
My view is, this outcome will surely see a fracturing of the UK, with Northern Ireland opting for reunification as their way of remaining in the EU, and Scotland finally cutting any remaining ties with Fleet street? Thus placing the smart money in a place where they can have their cake and eat it too?
I have a not remarkable view, that D Trump, with a little help from his friends (da) stole the election? And now, with an apparent psychopath in power? The world is suddenly a far more dangerous place?
But that won't change much here! We'll still be burning and exporting coal as hard as we can, while making nice sounds about economic growth/recovery and holding out the traditional begging bowl for foreign capital and foreign investment?
Like you'd be forgiven for thinking, we have no other choice than sell our heritage and economic sovereignty? And if the majority of voters here don't like that outcome or the road we're on? Tough titties!
Neither of the major parties here,I believe, in the UK, or rust belt America speak for the people, but rather, multi nationals with deeper pockets than most sovereign nations!? Then they wonder why their (con artist smooth) messaging is no longer listened to?
Simply put, we've been force fed (we care) BS until we're choking on it!
