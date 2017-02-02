The Forum > Article Comments > Keep the lights on if you want to stay, Malcolm Turnbull > Comments
Keep the lights on if you want to stay, Malcolm Turnbull : CommentsBy Gary Johns, published 2/2/2017
Once the old plants are retired or electricity demand increases sufficiently, Australia will need investment in coal-fired power.
"Decarbonising"? Try asking the big-spenders-of-our-money and the smashers-of-our-energy-security-and-economy just what difference the massive cost and angst being forced on us will make to the climate. You will not get an answer because no bloody difference will be made. But still, our idiot of a Prime Minister continues to lick the backsides of international fraudsters and provide them with our money.