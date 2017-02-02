 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
A new heaven and a new earth

A new heaven and a new earth : Comments

By Peter Sellick, published 2/2/2017

Secular society largely rejects the division between mortal body and immortal soul and has called the Church's bluff on what happens after death.

The great escape from "Calvinism" is not yet over apparently!
Your liberal theological philosophy has really very little to offer mankind in term of hope Sells.
It is a downward spiral into humanism which culminates in a NGO competition of market forces.
It's sad that Christ is now isolated in " Heaven" , seated at the right hand of the Father!
I guess not only is God dead, but so is Christianity itself with your view!
Posted by diver dan, Thursday, 2 February 2017 9:13:54 AM
Um, Sells, Paul's writing in I Corinthians 15: 12 - 57 strongly refutes you. e.g.
12. But if it is preached that Christ has been raised from the dead, how can some of you say that there is no resurrection of the dead?
13. If there is no resurrection of the dead, then not even Christ has been raised.
14. And if Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith.
. . .
17. And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins.
18. Then those who have fallen asleep in Christ are lost.
19. If only for this life we have hope in Christ, we are to be pitied more than all men.
Posted by JP, Thursday, 2 February 2017 10:27:48 AM
