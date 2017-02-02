The Forum > Article Comments > A new heaven and a new earth > Comments
A new heaven and a new earth : Comments By Peter Sellick, published 2/2/2017
Secular society largely rejects the division between mortal body and immortal soul and has called the Church's bluff on what happens after death.
Your liberal theological philosophy has really very little to offer mankind in term of hope Sells.
It is a downward spiral into humanism which culminates in a NGO competition of market forces.
It's sad that Christ is now isolated in " Heaven" , seated at the right hand of the Father!
I guess not only is God dead, but so is Christianity itself with your view!