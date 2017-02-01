The Forum > Article Comments > Close the cycle: an alternative approach for used nuclear fuel > Comments
Close the cycle: an alternative approach for used nuclear fuel : CommentsBy Ben Heard, published 1/2/2017
Even calling used nuclear fuel 'waste' is an appalling misnomer. It is more like an ore that requires processing and conditioning.
Has a paper based on your ideas been submitted to a peer-reviewed journal devoted to those ideas?
Posted by david f, Wednesday, 1 February 2017 9:25:31 AM
@davidf yes, and I have requested the link is added to the article. Free download here http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/app5.164/abstract
Posted by Ben Heard, Wednesday, 1 February 2017 9:57:08 AM
Any use of nuclear fuel will take at least 10 years to get under way. We do not have 10 years to stop mucking about. It' back to coal and the complete destruction of the rent-seeking RET crowd, or nothing.
Posted by ttbn, Wednesday, 1 February 2017 10:20:03 AM
While I agree with most of this, I'm not sure we should rule in fast breeder reactors and slow breeder reactors out?
Given cheaper cleaner safer than coal thorium is preferred, consuming waste allows us to power industry for virtually free with a product other folk will pay us billions to store/use!
I prefer the SBR model packed into a space the size of a shipping container. enabling them to replace diesels in trains/shipping/large military industrial complexes?
Even there, there's a capacity to also use plutonium and other nuclear waste in walk away safe thorium molten salt reactors.
And we're not talking about fairy dust. But tried, tested and not found wanting, nuclear technology abandoned in the 70's due to the fact there's no weapons spin off!
Moreover, it's the most energy dense material in the world!
And the very reason, coupled to its widespread abundance, we should opt for it ASAP, without further time wasting prevarication!
I mean, it's child's play to recover and use as is, without any costly enrichment. FFS, it's less radioactive than a banana! [We have around 40% of the world's known reserves!]
Albeit, the waste products we would very safely use up in a FBR or a SBR aren't and adequate radioactive shielding would need to be included! As you would in any Xray department in any hospital and for very obvious reasons!
Meltdowns are virtually impossible in a molten salt reactor, given both the fissile medium and the transferring fertile material are designed to operate in a molten state!
Should there be a power failure for any reason, the only real danger is that the salt could once again crystallize inside the escape tanks designed for just such eventuality.
But never used in the five year long almost nonstop road test very safely concluded at Oak Ridge Tennessee! In that test bed thorium molten salt reactor. And there's been others! (See eminent scientist Kirk Sorensen on google tech talks!)
In conclusion, you'd be exposed to more rads during an international plane ride!
Alan B.
Posted by Alan B., Wednesday, 1 February 2017 10:44:50 AM
